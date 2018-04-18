4/18/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre, BHG News Service

Mindy and Tom Wiest are finally able to do what they’ve been hoping to do for awhile now – donating one of their Great Dane puppies to a veteran.

As a part of their Distinguished Danes philosophy, the Wiests have made it a goal to donate one of their Great Dane puppies from each litter to a veteran. The donation of “Peanut,” this Tuesday is their first successful donation to a veteran.

Sergio Cuevas of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, arrived Monday afternoon to pick up his new puppy, Peanut, from the Wiests. It will fit in nicely with the two toy poodles that already live with Cuevas.

Cuevas served in the United States Army from 1999 through 2008, when he was honorably discharged after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which is why he needs Peanut. Peanut, the eight-week-old pup, will eventually be trained to be a service dog for Cuevas, helping him with mobility and every-day activities.