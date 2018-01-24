Meet your local official
By Jarann Johnson
Lee Husfloen is the chair of the Oliver County Commission and has been living in Oliver County his whole life. Husfloen recently retired from his full-time job, which included a major impact on the local power plants.
Huslfoen’s journey started in Price, North Dakota. Where he attended rural school in Price with his two sisters and a neighbor until he was eight.
Then the family moved to a farm seven miles northwest of Center. Husfloen once again attended rural school. But this time there were more students. One more student to be exact -- Husfloen, his sisters, and two neighborhood kids.
Husfloen’s first passion in life developed on the farm near Center. Husfloen became a baseball fan and played the sport competitively until his 30s before switching to competitive softball. Husfloen said he can remember walking into town for practice as a kid.