1/24/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Lee Husfloen is the chair of the Oliver County Commission and has been living in Oliver County his whole life. Husfloen recently retired from his full-time job, which included a major impact on the local power plants.

Huslfoen’s journey started in Price, North Dakota. Where he attended rural school in Price with his two sisters and a neighbor until he was eight.

Then the family moved to a farm seven miles northwest of Center. Husfloen once again attended rural school. But this time there were more students. One more student to be exact -- Husfloen, his sisters, and two neighborhood kids.

Husfloen’s first passion in life developed on the farm near Center. Husfloen became a baseball fan and played the sport competitively until his 30s before switching to competitive softball. Husfloen said he can remember walking into town for practice as a kid.