11/15/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

A mission of helping to provide housing and care to the poorest of the poor was so rewarding for three Center residents, they’re preparing to do it again and bring others along with them.

Pastor Dennis Ristvedt, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and two members of his congregation participated in a Mission Jamaica trip last January. A group of nine representing three Center churches – St. Paul, Center United Methodist, and St. Martin’s Catholic Church – are scheduled to participate in January 2018.

“We got involved because I was looking for a third world opportunity to share the love of Christ,” Ristvedt said. “There are many opportunities, but I was looking for a low physical impact trip that offered a significant eye-opening, inspiring experience.”

After hearing how enthusiastic his sister and her husband were about their participation in a Mission Jamaica trip through their Fargo church, Ristvedt looked into it further, discovering that other North Dakotans were involved, as well as people from the upper Midwest. He brought the Mission Jamaica opportunity to St. Paul and Our Savior’s in Stanton, and both councils approved moving forward.

“Three of us went over to test the waters last January, and the time spent with Jamaicans and others on the trip exceeded our expectations,” Ristvedt said. “Therefore, we felt it was good to invite others in the community this year.”