9/05/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Mikaila Wax is another new staff member at Center-Stanton. She is the counselor for the school district. She didn’t grow up far from the area. Wax said she grew up in Bismarck and attended NDSU and BSC.

“I grew up in Bismarck. I graduated from Century in ‘13. I went to BSC for two years where I played volleyball and softball. Then I went to NDSU and graduated in December of ‘16 with a psychology degree. Now, I’m at University of Mary and have a year left in the school counseling program. This April I am going to get a Masters in counseling with an emphasis in school counseling,” Wax said.

Wax has also previously worked in schools. She said she loves counseling and part of the reason she was attracted to becoming a school counselor is because she comes from a family of teachers.