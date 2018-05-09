9/05/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

There is a new third grade teacher in the Center-Stanton School District. Her name is Maddie Bopp and she is originally from Oakes. Many may have been mispronouncing her name to start the year. Bopp isn’t pronounced like top. Her family name is pronounced with a sound similar to the “ope” sound midwesterners make when accidentally bumping someone.

Bopp got interested in the teaching profession when she decided to switch majors during college. She didn’t know what field to go into and her sister Josie, who is a teacher in Carrington, suggested teaching.