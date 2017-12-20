12/20/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

A whirlwind tour of Europe isn’t what most would expect at a school board meeting, but it was an experience all enjoyed. Tour guides Abby Hintz, Mykaela Jacobson, and Macauley Haag took Center-Stanton school board members and others present at the December meeting through a narrated photographic tour of their experiences during the Northern Ambassadors of Music Tour this past summer.

The students were nominated for inclusion by Center-Stanton Music Director Lacey Hanson, who submitted Jacobson and Haag for the choir and Hintz to play alto sax in the band. The school board provided the district’s standard donation for approved activities toward the students’ expenses.

While the group enjoyed some fun times during the trip, there was also hard work, both before and after they began their tour.

“We did a lot of fundraisers, one at Station West, and a fleischkuechle fry at the power plant during an outage,” Jacobson said of raising money for the trip. “We took orders the week before, and had orders ready for them to pick up with chips and pop. We did odd jobs, had a booth at Christkindlemarkt, and sold food, snow cones, and cotton candy, did Chinese auctions, and a lot of people donated.”