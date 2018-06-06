6/06/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Old Settlers is an event for Oliver County residents from the past and present to learn about their roots and celebrate their past. This year the Center Community Club is adding a new event to draw more people to the event.

Chad and Megan Berger are organizing Coal Country RibFest along with Deb Berger, which will start Friday at 6 p.m. Right now they are expecting seven teams to compete in the contest. Megan and Chad have been involved in RibFest contests in other parts of the state and thought it’d be a great idea to have a RibFest attraction during Old Settlers.

Deb Berger said Coal County RibFest event goers will pay $1 for a rib to vendors and be able to vote for a people’s choice award.