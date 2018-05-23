5/23/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

The mayor of Center and first lady are being selected as honorary old settlers this year. Harold Wilkens and his wife Delma Wilkens have always been busy no matter how the landscape of Center changed.

These two old settlers were both born in New Salem. Harold spent his primary years on a farm near Hanover and Delma grew up near Otter Creek, which is about 15 miles southwest of Hanover. Harold attended quite a few schools during his youth. His family moved from a farm near Hannover to Center when Harold was six. Harold said the roads were still gravel when he moved to Center.

“I remember the streets when we moved to town. It was all gravel. You’d get stuck right in the middle of Main Street. No water and sewer. Water and sewer were put in and it was a big advantage. I’ve seen lots of improvements,” Harold said.