8/30/17 (Wed)

Despite being in the bottom 10 North Dakota counties by population, Oliver County had the highest average wages of any county in the state in 2016, according to annual research from the North Dakota Job Service. Average wages in Oliver County were $71,719, which nudged out second place McKenzie County ($70,061) by more than $1,600.

From 1993 until 2010, Oliver County consistently had the highest average wages in North Dakota, thanks primarily to jobs at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station and at BNI Coal.

Average wages in North Dakota fell for the second year in a row in 2016, reflecting the downturn in the number of oil-related jobs. According to the N.D. Job Service, the average wage in North Dakota in 2016 was $48,891, down from $50,696 in 2015.