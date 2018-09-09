September 9, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Oliver County Commissioners met last week for their September meeting at the Oliver County Court House. The meeting was shorter than normal, only lasting about two hours. Most of the meeting was dominated by discussion about the Tax Director position, hauling permits and a section line closure request.

Vernon Henke’s request to close a section line closure was discussed near the start of the meeting. The Oliver County Commissioners agreed that they wouldn’t approve a section line. County commissioner Lee Husfloen said he wasn’t in favor of a section line closure.