8/01/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Next week, the smell of fleischkuekle and an assortment of other fried treats will permeate the air near the Oliver County Fair Grounds. Fairgoers will have more than fried treats to entertain them during the 2018 Oliver County Fair.

There will be tons of events ranging from the Grand Ole Opry to the Color Run and Live Stock shows for fairgoers to see. Rick Schmidt, Oliver County Extension Agent, said last year’s fair went well and he thinks the same events will be big draws this year.

“We had a lot of success and interest in the Grand Ole Opry Show that is on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. It basically brings a lot of local entertainment to showcase their talents,” Schmidt continued.

“The color run has actually gotten to be fairly well attended by people who want to participate in that. It’s going to be at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Basically, we go through a lot of the livestock shows, Friday for the 4-H kids and Saturday for the out of town people who want to come in and exhibit their livestock.”