8/23/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The Broom Creek formation, a sandstone formation that lies approximately 6,000 ft. deep under Oliver County, could potentially provide carbon dioxide (CO2) storage for gas produced as a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, oil and gas refineries, agricultural processing plants, and cement plants.

Wes Peck, Energy & Environmental Research Center principal geologist and geosciences group lead and project manager for North Dakota CarbonSAFE, appeared before the commission with representatives from BNI Coal, which is also a partner in the project. Peck provided an overview of the effort, which seeks to determine the feasibility of safe, permanent geologic storage of CO2.

The survey, which involves use of sensors and a trailer-mounted seismic source, will start approximately one mile north of Center and extend about four miles south of the city. No testing will be done within the city limits.

The EERC has begun to reach out to landowners along the path of the survey. Data collection is expected to begin in early September, and last up to 10 days providing no weather delays are encountered.