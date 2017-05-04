4/05/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Center was indeed “the center” Monday night, at least for the activities of North Dakota American Legion District 7. Miller-Linn American Legion Post 90 hosted the annual District 7 Convention for both Legion and Legion Auxiliary members.

District 7 is one of 10 Legion districts statewide, and is home to 17 posts. North Dakota American Legion Department Adjutant David Johnson estimated 80 to 90 Legion and Auxiliary members were present to address various business items, hold elections, and discuss other topics for the good of the order.

“There are four pillars to the Legion,” Johnson said, “Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth, with programs that benefit veterans, service members, their families, youth, and our communities.”

Service programs on the evening’s agenda were Boys State, the mock government and leadership program supported by the Legion, and its sister program, Girls State, supported by the Auxiliary. The programs are open to students who have just completed their junior year of high school; posts and auxiliaries provide financial support for local students to attend, usually the registration fee and travel expenses.

Also addressed was the need for community education, to help get the word out about services and programs available through the American Legion.