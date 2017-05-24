5/24/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The Center-Stanton preschool program is a popular one, with parents and children looking forward to participating. This made Center-Stanton Superintendent Tracy Peterson’s recommendation to the school board a very difficult one to make.

New state requirements mandate that schools which offer a preschool program for 3-year-olds must also be licensed as daycare providers. After investigating those requirements, which include, at a minimum, the physical size of the facility, staff qualifications -- including training and background checks, staff-to-child ratios, safety features, and cleanliness, and visiting with Center-Stanton Elementary Principal Kathy Bullinger and Preschool Teacher Laurie Thompson on the topic, Peterson provided the board with an overview and recommendation to no longer offer a program for 3-year-olds.

“A lot of schools are no longer doing 3-year-old preschool due to the daycare requirements,” Peterson said.