8/09/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The lyrics might have been “The corn is as high as an elephant’s thigh” -- instead of “eye” -- if D4 drought-rated Oliver County had been inspiration for the musical “Oklahoma!”. Oliver County was recently upgraded from D3, “extreme drought,” to D4, “exceptional drought,” due to the intensity of conditions.

The good news is that last week’s 1.5 - 2 inches of rainfall is expected to help with the corn yield, even though the stalks are much shorter than average, as well as some other late-season crops.

“The rain will help with the corn yield, and probably will help the soybeans more than any other crop,” County Extension Agent Rick Schmidt said.