10/18/17 (Wed)



By Annette Tait

They were young and invincible, just out for a night of Halloween fun. Until alcohol led to the 2011 single vehicle crash in Mandan that killed three young men and injured two others, changing their lives forever.

“They hear the stats and they think it’s [a] national [problem],” Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Gebhardt said. “This is local.”

Gebhardt and Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Messer were at Center-Stanton High School last week to conduct Alive at 25 classes for students. They drove the statistics home from the very beginning with the video “Moments of Impact,” a documentary about the 2011 Mandan crash that features interviews with the driver, the surviving passenger, and close friends of the three young men who died. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.