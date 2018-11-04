4/11/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

There were quite a few things that needed to be discussed Monday night at the Center-Stanton School Board meeting. School board members discussed housing, loan forgiveness, pasture land renting and how ND Insights effects the school.

Center-Stanton’s School board didn’t waste any time early in the meeting. They quickly worked through the first few agenda items without many questions and moved on to administration reports. Kathy Bullinger, the elementary principal, gave her admin report. Bullinger focused on updating the board about state assessment testing, kindergarten screening, advanced surveys and a reading program sponsored by the Bismark Larks and an upcoming field trip.