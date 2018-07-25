7/25/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Monday evening the Center-Stanton School Board met at Center-Stanton High School for a meeting. The meeting consisted mostly of discussing an up and coming budget deadline, staffing and electing officers.

Center-Stanton Superintendent Tracy Peterson said there is a rush on preparing the budget because state legislators have moved up the budget request due date. Normally, the budget is due around October but this year the date has been moved to August 10.

“There’s a piece of legislation out there that says we have to complete our budget request to the county before August 10. A little bit of a timeline change, not a whole lot of numbers that we know about. We already have to make a request for what we are going to want to have from the county,” Peterson said.