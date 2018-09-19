September 19, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Last week the school board experienced a busy day. They held back-to-back meetings. The first meeting was a special meeting about the budget and the second was their normally scheduled school board meeting.

The normally scheduled meeting featured many attendee from the budget meeting with the board quickly working through some agenda items.

They approved a finalized budget without any concerns from the school board members. Nikki Doll made a request for donations from the school district because Center-Stanton has seven students who are attending FFA Nationals. She specifically requested a meal per diem from the district.

Center-Stanton’s School Board didn’t make an official decision, tabling the issue until October. Other than those two events most of the meeting was about the administration reports.