September 19, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton School District Business Manager Jacob Erhardt spent the first few six minutes of the school board’s special meeting explaining the budget. He showed the crowd at the meeting a budget for how their money was being spent.

“Just want to give you a quick outlook of what we’ve had the last five years. This is what we are projecting for 2018-19. The taxable valuation and mill levies are the numbers we got directly from the county auditor. These are what the taxable valuations were for each of these years,” Erhardt said. “This is what the general fund mill levy was that we were getting, building fund levy and miscellaneous levy.”

Ehardt continued to break down. He told the crowd of about 20 in the Center-Stanton library meeting room what the school district means when they use the term revenues.