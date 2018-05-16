5/16/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

US News, a media company, announced their list of best schools in the nation. Bigger schools like Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, Grand Forks Red River, Grand Forks Central were recognized as the top four schools in North Dakota. Center-Stanton High School was also recognized as a top ten school in the state despite its small size.

Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, Grand Forks Red River, and Grand Forks Central were given silver medals. Center-Stanton was given a bronze medal and ranked 8th overall. There were only 35 schools who earned a medal in the state.

Schools nearby to medal were Hazen (ranked 17th), Washburn (ranked 34th), and New Salem-Almont (ranked 22nd). Center-Stanton Principal George Duenas said his school is lucky because they have academically focused students and teachers who engage them.