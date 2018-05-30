5/30/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson



Abby Hintz and Macauley Haag walked up to the podium in the Center-Stanton gym Sunday afternoon during the high school’s graduation ceremony. Hintz and Haag gave speeches about their graduation thoughts and future hopes.

Haag gave a humorous speech thanking his classmates and teachers for giving him a great and memorable experience. One of Haag’s humorous jokes was about his speech preparation and high school procrastination.

“I had no idea what I was going to write about. So naturally, I procrastinated and waited until the last possible minute to punch something out. It only seemed appropriate that I would procrastinate and treat it like any of my other high school assignments. Just so I could relive the high school spirit one last time,” Haag said.

Haag kept the jokes coming and threw a curve ball at the audience, asking a question. “Have you heard the saying ‘when one door closes, another door opens?’”

The crowd nodded in agreement and Haag paused before delivering the punch line.

“That isn’t