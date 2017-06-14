6/14/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Earning a place in the “final four” of state FFA Agriculture Proficiency awards competition is a significant honor. The process starts with a regional competition that produces 16 qualifiers -- the maximum of two gold award winners from each of the eight districts that qualify for the state competition in any given category. The top 16 applications are then judged by an executive team composed of state agriculture industry leaders, business people, and agriculture instructors representing all eight districts, with the “final four” from each category being forwarded for the final round of judging. The state winner in each category is awarded a $250 scholarship and a plaque, and his or her application is also forwarded to the national competition.

Seven Center FFA Chapter members were selected for the 2017 “Final Four”: Paige Beckman, sheep production; Kody Chase, outdoor recreation; Emily Fitch, equine science; Shawn Heilman, environmental science and natural resources management; Amanda Huber, equine science; Steven Neibauer, poultry production; and Brandon Windhorst, diversified crop. Heilman, a 2016 CSHS graduate, earned first place and will advance to the national competition in October.