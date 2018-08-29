8/29/18 (Wed)



By Jarann Johnson

Mark Sondag has been in the education field for 20 plus years but this year he will be making a new step. Sondag will be taking over as the Center-Stanton elementary school principal this year.

Sondag grew up in Carson and earned his undergrad and graduate degrees at the University of Mary. He has previous experience with being a principal and establishing school culture. Sondag said the most important aspect of school culture is collaboration between everyone involved in the education process.

“My goal for the whole year is to get us all in one collaborative organization so we can provide the best education that we can for our students. We want to make sure that we take the child, include the parent, add the community, add the teacher – then we are going to have learning,” Sondag said.