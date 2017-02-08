8/02/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It was an experience no family would ever willingly choose. Yet a new bond connects the Sailers, as well as confidence and hope for the future.

It was April 16 when a bonfire led to an extremely close call. The Sailers, who live in Stanton, had a bonfire the previous evening. The following morning, Duran Sailer, Sr. was outside and set down a diesel can. Afterward, his 4-year-old son, also named Duran or “Little D,” picked the can up and threw it onto the still-smoldering fire pit. In the resulting fire, Little D endured third degree burns on 79-80 percent of his body. Duran Sr. was nearby, as well as Little D’s sister Brooke.