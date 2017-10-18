10/18/17 (Wed)



By Annette Tait

tanton Station may be closed, but its flagpole will continue to fly the nation’s colors at the Oliver County Ambulance Association hall.

The flagpole’s new location is the result of efforts by Miller-Linn American Legion Post 90. The Post was asked to retire Station Station’s flag from service when the plant closed May 1. Post members inquired about what would happen to the 28-foot tall flagpole that had flown the power plant’s flag, and Great River Energy generously donated it to Post 90. The flag itself was donated to the Mercer County Museum, in honor of the 50 years Stanton Station was in service in Mercer County.