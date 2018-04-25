4/25/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton competed in the North Dakota Science Olympiad at NDSU last weekend. Seventh-grade students Cameron Albers and Katelynn Albers earned third place in the Anatomy and Physiology category with a score of 22.

It is hard for a school to medal at the State Science Olympiad because they combine Class A and Class B schools. Science Olympiad advisor Brooke Boeshans said she believes Center-Stanton has only medaled 2-3 times before at the event.

Horizon won the Anatomy and Physiology category.

Wachter middle school won the overall junior high competition with a score of 485, Horizon took second with a score of 449 and Carrington took third with a score of 394.