Students medal at ND Science Olympiad
4/25/18 (Wed)
By Jarann Johnson
Center-Stanton competed in the North Dakota Science Olympiad at NDSU last weekend. Seventh-grade students Cameron Albers and Katelynn Albers earned third place in the Anatomy and Physiology category with a score of 22.
It is hard for a school to medal at the State Science Olympiad because they combine Class A and Class B schools. Science Olympiad advisor Brooke Boeshans said she believes Center-Stanton has only medaled 2-3 times before at the event.
Horizon won the Anatomy and Physiology category.
Wachter middle school won the overall junior high competition with a score of 485, Horizon took second with a score of 449 and Carrington took third with a score of 394.