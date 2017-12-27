12/27/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Support for keeping an Extension Service agent in Oliver County was in evidence Thursday evening when nearly 120 people gathered at the Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center for a public input meeting and to voice their concerns about recommendations that threaten possible closure of the Oliver County Extension office. And the message they left with was clear: make your support of keeping a county agent -- and the recommendation for cost-share to be consistent among all counties -- known to the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education (SBARE) and to legislators, via email, regular mail, and/or phone calls.

The meeting began with introductions of North Dakota State University Extension Service Director Chris Boerboom and NDSU Extension Service West District Director Jim Gray, who provided an overview of legislative budget cuts and SBARE recommendations similar to what Gray provided to the county commission earlier this month.