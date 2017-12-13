12/13/17 (Wed)



By Annette Tait

Center-Stanton High School’s outstanding robotics, science, and agriculture education programs are now in a position to grow even better. Over the summer, CSHS was awarded an $8,000 grant from Tesoro to support science department technology upgrades and enhancement.

“Really what stood out in this particular application was having the opportunity to impact those kids at the junior high and high school levels, and what the funds would go to,” Tesoro Director of Government & Public Affairs Ron Day said. “A lot of times we forget about the ag sciences, and that was really unique for here in North Dakota. We’re really focused on robotics, Science Olympiads, that sort of thing -- if we can fund those programs, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Science Teacher Jodi Hintz and Agriculture Education Teacher Nikki Fideldy approached the grant with, appropriately, scientific logic -- they determined program needs, researched options, and agreed to keep a portion in reserve to sustain the programs over time.

“Having the Tesoro grant allows us to tap into resources we didn’t have before -- it’s been huge for Science Olympiad and the robotics program,” Jodi Hintz said. “Our goal for our science extracurriculars is to create kits that provide resources and supplies for each of the events.”