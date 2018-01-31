1/31/18 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Normally, the personnel committee meets and there are a few hires here or there. But last week the committee met with their focus on addressing two huge impending openings. Right now the Secondary Principal (7-12) and the Elementary Principal (K-6) positions are open for the 2018-19 school year.

Center-Stanton School District Superintendent Tracy Peterson gave an update on the secondary principal position.

“I do have four applicants who keep in constant communication that they’re getting stuff in. They’ve asked more questions. There have been about three others who have asked but I don’t know if they are just in the process of gathering items,” Peterson said.

Peterson selected “March 1 or until filled” as the deadline for the secondary principal opening. Peterson concluded his in-house search for Elementary Principal interest last week and said there was one employee with interest.