September 26, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

First-year teacher McKenna Walsh is a California transplant. But unlike many transplants, she has North Dakota roots. Her grandparents were raised in North Dakota and she has some family living in Lisbon.

Walsh, a U-Mary graduate, will be teaching second grade this year. She said her transition to North Dakota was relatively smooth.

“I came out here for school three years ago and I graduated this past spring,” Walsh said. “My family is originally from here, my grandparents. When they heard about the school they wanted me to come see it. I did and checked out the education program at U-Mary and it’s solid. So, I decided it would be a good fit.”

Walsh admitted she didn’t want to be a teacher at first. She went to a K-12 school in California and everyone noticed her potential as a teacher. But having a mother in teacher made her originally want to avoid the field.

Eventually one of her high school teachers convinced her to give the teaching field a second look.