November 6, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Monday night’s city council meeting was a lengthy and boring meeting. But there was good news City of Center residents might get a little bit off their water bills. City council discussed sending out an information request and giving residents a water bill voucher of $1-2 if they returned the voucher.

Even if the city council doesn’t grant the information return voucher residents will save on their water bill payment by credit card. The city is switching to Govpay.net for water bills, and they charge less to card users than the city’s current credit card option.

Other than that the meeting was dull. City Auditor Terrie Nehring gave her treasurer’s report. She said why the numbers in her report were appearing negative but wouldn’t be an overdraft issue.