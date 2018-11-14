November 14, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton fans felt relaxed after the first two sets of the match. They were up 2-0 but the third and fourth sets of the match were tougher on their emotions. After a dramatic fourth set win, Center-Stanton fans walked away happy with a Region 5 championship 3-1 win over Shiloh last Thursday in Underwood.

With the score tied 6-6 in the first set, Center-Stanton took control of the match. They won a side-out then Katy Kraft and Morgan Vitek collected consecutive kills putting Center-Stanton up 9-6. Center-Stanton kept playing strongly and zoomed to a 14-7 lead after a Kraft ace, which forced Shiloh to call timeout and try to regroup.