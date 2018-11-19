November 19, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton head coach Janet Erhardt and the Center-Stanton Wildcats wanted to do one thing at the state tournament. They wanted to walk out of the Minot State Dome with a better showing than they did in 2016.

During 2016 Center-Stanton finished with an eighth-place showing at the state tournament. This time around they finished with a sixth-place showing and Morgan Vitek was named to the all-tournament team.

Wildcats fight opening night nerves

Center-Stanton didn’t get off on the right foot. They knew beating Thompson, seeded No. 2 in the tournament, would be challenging. Adding in a mix of nerves and costly serving errors proved to be too much. Center-Stanton fell to Thompson 3-0 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament.