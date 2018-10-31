October 31, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton’s 3-0 win Monday night over Standing Rock wasn’t close. But everyone in attendance at the gym was well pleased. Center-Stanton wrapped up a perfect Region 5 season by topping Standing Rock 25-12, 25-11, and 25-7 at home.

Region 5 is comprised of 11 teams and Center-Stanton beat every team in the region to claim the regular season Region 5 crown and No. 1-seed for the Region 5 tournament.

Shiloh was the only team who took any sets away from Center-Stanton in Region 5 play.

Center-Stanton won their critical early season matchup with Shiloh on the road 3-2; 25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 18-16.

Their tough hard-fought road win proved to be the difference in the region. Shiloh hasn’t lost any region games since then.