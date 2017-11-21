11/21/17 (Tue)

By Annette Tait

Beautiful pine interiors, comfortable furnishings, a spacious bath with a shower, beds with comfortable mattresses, and a kitchen ready for meal preparation – these amenities aren’t what usually comes to mind at the words “state park.”

The York Cabin is the latest lodging accommodation at Cross Ranch State Park. The spacious cabin boasts a large great room with a wood stove, high ceilings, and a loft, a separate bedroom, and an open kitchen complete with a full-size stove and refrigerator, a microwave, and basic cooking utensils. Renters supply their own bedding, towels, and toiletries.

“It’s named after York, he’s a somewhat understated member of the expedition,” CRSP Ranger Char Binstock said, pointing out a plaque that tells York’s story and an adjoining shelf of Lewis and Clark Expedition materials. “It’s nice that the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center donated all these books as well.”

York was an enslaved member of expedition leader William Clark’s household. The two men were about the same age; Clark brought York with him on the journey as a personal servant.