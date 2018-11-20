November 20, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

What’s the easiest way to avoid all of the holiday stress that comes from having to do a bunch of holiday baking?

Have someone else do it for you. Someone like Mercer’s Jamilaih Gullett.

Her name is pronounced like Pamela, but most people call her Jam. Her business is simply called Jamilaih’s, and she is ready to help folks out of their holiday baking jams when the baking just gets to be too much, or when they just want to avoid the baking altogether.

Not only will she do the holiday baking, she’ll make sure the holiday goodies she whips up for you are the most beautiful tasty treat you’ve ever feasted your eyes on.

Jamiliah’s cupcakes and cookies are not just tasty – they’re not just cute. They are works of art, beautiful enough for any table centerpiece or as a special gift for the holiday host or that someone who has “everything.”

Jamilaih says she does cookies, pastries and other treats, but her favorite medium to work with is cupcakes, but that’s really because they’re so easy to eat.