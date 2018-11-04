4/11/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The three Underwood Park Board positions that are up for election this June will be filled by write-in vote, as none of the three incumbents filed to be on the ballot. The positions are currently held by Kelly Snyder, Chad Hornberger and Kip Blotske, all of whom were elected to their current positions via write-in ballot.

Two city commission positions will be elected during the upcoming June 12 election -- the position currently held by Derrick Fischer, and the position left vacant by former commissioner Amanda Haseleu who moved out of the city limits.

Incumbent Fischer has filed to be on the ballot, as has Underwood resident Zac Heskin.

Current municipal judge Cathy Bailey has also filed to be on the ballot for the judge position that will be elected this June.