September 9, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Bring on the heat – 1000 degrees – we can take it.

That’s what Underwood’s firefighters were thinking as they each took their turns going into a burning building Saturday afternoon as part of a training day with the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association.

More specifically, several of Underwood’s volunteer fire fighters, as well as Riverdale Fire Chief Clay Haraseth, were getting some hands-on experience fighting a fire in a Class A structural burn trailer, giving them some real-life insight on what it would feel like to really be battling a trailer home fire. Those rules for fighting a trailer home fire apply to other fires as well.

Firefighters from around the state are able to practice their skills in a similar scenario at the state fire school held every year, but Underwood Fire Chief Jesse Carr figured it wouldn’t hurt to have a little brush-up.

“The more training you have, the more preparation you have -- you don’t have time to forget it if you keep on training,” said Carr. Not all of the firefighters were able to attend the annual fire school, he added, so he brought the training to them.

The firefighters actually go through the structure four times, NDFA training director Rob Knuth, who was putting the firefighters through their paces Saturday.