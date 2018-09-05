5/09/18 (Wed)

BY SUZANNE WERRE

Editor

Riverdale’s Mary Lingelbach is using her own past to help people move forward toward their own futures, and the life coach recently published a book she is confident will help people move on from their negative experiences of the past.

Founder of Heartland Ministry, Lingelbach will be doing a book signing for her recently published “Because He Lives, I Can Face Tomorrow – Broken No More” this Saturday at Gideon’s Trumpet in Minot from 1 p.m ‘til 3 p.m., and the life coach is hoping folks will stop by to visit with her about the book and what it can offer them.

“I’m passionate about helping the ones that have been hurt, and it doesn’t matter how you have been hurt – incest, abortion, miscarriage, or relationship hurts or whatever it is,” said Lingelbach.

She wants to help people realize that they are “broken no more because He lives.” Her book relates how simple it is for people to find their way out of the abyss they may be in because of their past.