1/10/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

What is the purpose of the Underwood Civic Club?

The members of that organization spent quite a bit of time trying to answer that question Wednesay afternoon as they looked toward scheduling their upcoming events for the year.

The Civic Club used to be a business owners-driven group, noted the members in attendance, but that isn’t the case anymore. And other than when the Harvest Fest began several years ago, its goal when the civic club held events hasn’t been to bring people in to buy things when they’re in Underwood for the event.

The civic club is still sponsored by the business owners, especially financially, but they aren’t necessarily looking for financial gain when the civic club holds events, agreed those in attendance.

“I think the civic club is more about promoting the city as a whole, not just the businesses,” said civic club secretary Anna Haugen.

“The civic club needs to be more of a civic club again,” agreed Wendy Spencer, Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation Director. “We need to get the story out so people can get more emotionally connected to the town and the community.