October 24, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

One woman’s junk is another woman’s art.

The Underwood City Commissioners agreed that one woman’s idea of yard art using a rusty antique truck as the centerpiece is indeed art, allowing the work-in-progress to remain in the front yard of Lynn Hill’s yard with the caveat that more improvements will be made to the artwork next spring/summer.

Hill addressed the commission regarding a recent letter she received in which the truck was described as a nuisance.

“My lawn art – I don’t see how it’s a nuisance to anybody,” said Hill. “I don’t see how that truck in my front yard is bothering anybody.”

“Where you get your definition of a nuisance, I don’t know,” she added, noting that she plans on adding a fountain and pond to the display of the antique truck in her front yard.

Hill showed the commissioners pictures of other similar displays, noting that she currently has her display decorated for fall and Halloween, but plans on making significant improvements to the display next spring/summer.