3/14/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Members of the Westridge Golf Course were at Wednesday’s regular meeting to update the Underwood City Commission on financial issues that were recently brought to the members’ attention.

Commission President Leon Weisenburger and golf club members summed up the issue for those in attendance.

Members of the golf course club recently approached the Underwood Park Board for financial help, which the Park Board agreed to, approving $10,000 for the golf club. The golf course belongs to the city, and is often funded by the park board.

The park board members approved giving Westridge the money, but that was before the park board members were aware of the financial difficulties Westridge was facing, noted park board member Kelly Snyder.

Westridge is currently $5400 on back taxes, noted Weisenburger. And there is an additional about $12,000 in penalties, as the back taxes go back seven years.

“We committed (to the $10,000) before we knew about any of this,” said Snyder.