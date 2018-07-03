3/07/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The snowstorm that had been forecast for days descended on North Dakota Monday morning and throughout the day, dropping anywhere from between eight inches to about a foot in a swath that cut a diagonal path across the state from south-central North Dakota to the northwest corner, including McLean County.

Many of the area businesses closed early as no travel was advised across much of the state because of icy roads and blowing and drifting snow.

City snow-removal crews from Underwood and Turtle Lake were out clearing streets during the night, clearing emergency routes and ensuring the school buses could make it through their in-town routes. Underwood’s snow removal was slowed somewhat Tuesday morning at about 1:30 head of city maintenance Neal Repnow had to respond to a water line break on W. Sayler Street, but then it was back to snow removal once that immediate problem was temporarily taken care of.

Garbage pick-up in Turtle Lake was going on as scheduled Tuesday, while garbage pick-up in Underwood has been pushed back to Friday as Circle Sanitation had to adjust its pick-up schedule due to Monday’s impassable roads.

Region 5 basketball games for both Underwood and Turtle Lake-Mercer teams that had been scheduled for Monday afternoon and evening were rescheduled for Tuesday, as schools across the county and much of the state were closed. The Region 7 tournament at Hazen was postponed to a start day of Thursday, as was the Region 8 tournament in Williston, due to treacherous road conditions.