2/21/18 (Wed)

By Allan Tinker

BHG News

The fishing derby in Turtle Lake drew an enthusiastic crowd despite cold weather on February 10.

Headquarters for the fish weigh in was the Turtle Lake Weigh Station, where the chili cook-off was also held.

Nineteen adults and 20 children registered for the winter fun.

Winners in the fishing contest categories were Northern Pike: first place, Darian Kinney; second place, Missy Wolt; third place, Noah Russell, and fourth place was Lucas Wolt.

Only two walleye were caught and the winners were: first place, Mindy Russell and second place, Hunter Fears Family.

Perch went four places and first place went to - Hunter Fears Family; second place, Jake Schumann; third place, Cheyenne Schumann; and fourth place went to Stan Harr.