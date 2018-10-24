October 24, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The Turtle Lake-Mercer High School music department will be presenting the “fun” concert of the year as the students present Dessert, Music and More this Friday night starting at 7 p.m. at the Ed Rath Auditorium in Turtle Lake. The doors open at 6:45 p.m.

While first-year music director Marquita Marquez-Grewatz is sure all of this year’s band and choir concerts will be excellent. The Dessert, Music and More show this Friday is especially fun for the students because they get to pick the music.

This year’s theme is Musical Madness, and the students chose band, chorus and small-group numbers that were made famous in musicals.

“It’s a lot of fun music from musicals along with things that the kids are excited about,” said Marquez-Grewatz. “That’s the madness part. One of the songs the band is doing has to do with a pep band song they really like.

“They pick everything they want, what songs they want to do, and we just work on them together,” she added.

The show is an annual fundraiser for the music boosters, with funds going toward music, trips, and even helping students pay for repairs to their instruments.