1/31/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The city commission slashed the Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation’s budget by a little more than $19,000, but voted to keep Wendy Spencer on in her position as economic developer, approving a UAEDC 2018 budget of $39,600.

At Wednesday’s regular Underwood City Commission meeting, the commission reduced allocations for the UAEDC’s down-payment assistance program, the marketing grant program, the main street grant and beautification day, but assured Spencer that she could come back to the commission to ask for funds should the UAEDC get requests for those funds during the year.

“I would rather get rid of some of this and have you come back and ask when you have a need,” said Commissioner Jay Snyder.

In early discussion about the UAEDC’s budget request, the possibility of not approving a budget, including the rehiring of Spencer, was looming.

That didn’t last long, though, as commissioners and UAEDC President Mic Johnson agreed that Spencer has done a quality job working for the community, and she has put in a lot of work that other people would not want, or know how, to do.

“Can we afford to let you go,” asked Commission President Leon Weisenburger. “Probably not. But can we afford to keep you without outside help.”