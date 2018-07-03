3/07/18 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood economic director Wendy Spencer is working on setting up the annual meeting for the Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation, hoping to find a way to bring locals in to the meeting so they can find out what the UAEDC is doing for them and for Underwood.

One idea she would like to focus on is dispelling the idea that Underwood is becoming a bedroom community, that it’s a dying town.

“The data says otherwise,” said Spencer at the EDC’s meeting Wednesday, using information gained through Gov. Doug Burgum’s Main Street Initiative plan.

According to recent data available on MainStreetND.com, from 2012 to 2016, the number of people living in Underwood has changed by about two people.

“A lot of people were surprised to see that,” she said.

Spencer spent quite a bit of time elaborating on how the Main Street Initiative can impact small towns and the whole of North Dakota.