12/13/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There will be no Harvest Fest in 2018.

Instead, the Underwood Civic Club is changing things up from its usual downtown summer fun day to a Party at the Park at Poolside Park.

At its monthly meeting Wednesday, the group noted that attendance at the annual downtown event has taken a downturn in recent years, and things needed to be changed up.

The first major change is the location, from downtown to the park, where the civic club will be able to utilize a lot of the equipment already at the park for many of its activities.

The group primarily changed the date and location of the event, but is planning to keep many of the usual events, but they also plan to add new events that should encourage folks to come to the Party.

The group is hoping to involve the fire department a lot more, as the fire department’s events are typically big draws for families. Several other events, including the kiddie tractor pull and some of the quests will also be brought back, as well as a community meal.