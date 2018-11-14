November 14, 2018

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Locals who are looking to gobble up some holiday goodies and have the opportunity to win a free turkey will have opportunities for both of those things this Friday when the Turtle Lake Hospital Auxiliary holds its annual Holiday Fair at the American Legion Hall in Turtle Lake from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Some people stop in for bars and coffee a couple times,” noted auxiliary member Mary Anseth. “They come back a couple times – sometimes they’ll come in for lunch, and they’ll stop by and get supper for the family on the way home.”

In addition to being able to grab lunch, a snack and supper all in one place, shoppers will be able to do plenty of Christmas shopping as well, as numerous vendors set up shop at the Legion. In addition, noted Anseth, there will be several different gift baskets that folks can buy tickets for chances to win.

There will be a lot going on this Friday, but there’s one big thing that consistently brings in the repeat customers, noted Anseth.

“The good food that the auxiliary puts on,” said Anseth. “We have a variety of foods for the lunch meal and also the evening meal, and we have lots and lots of bars.”